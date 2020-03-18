ECC to discuss five-point agenda in today’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting will be held in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the meeting. According to sources, a five-point agenda will be discussed during the meeting.

Sources informed that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will present a detailed summary of liabilities of up to Rs. 1.69 billion on import of LNG while the Ministry of Industry and Production will present a summary on the export of sugar during the meeting.

Sources further informed that a task force on employment of overseas Pakistanis abroad will submit its report in the meeting. Summaries on supplementary grants for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Islamabad administration will also be presented during the meeting.