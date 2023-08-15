Economic reform caretaker govt’s top priority: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that the caretaker government would ensure continuity in the economic policies, besides further improving them.

He said that further enhancement of foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was among the top priorities of the caretaker set-up. The prime minister chaired a meeting in which he was given a detailed briefing over the economic situation, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that work on the public welfare projects would continue and the government would ensure provision of international quality facilities in the health and education sectors. He also directed for expediting ongoing reforms in the power sector and strict implementation of measures for increasing tax revenues.

Prime Minister Kakar said that the caretaker government would concentrate on deregulation and responsible autonomy for further improvement of economy, and expressed the resolve to focus their energies on economic reforms during their tenure. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the State Bank of Pakistan governor, secretaries of Finance Division and Power, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.

It was briefed over the steps taken for bringing further improvement and stability in the economy. A detailed briefing was also given over the reforms in the power sector. The caretaker prime minister directed for submission of detailed reports regarding ongoing reforms in all sectors.

PM for road infrastructure in areas serving magnet for foreign investment: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that an efficient road infrastructure played a pivotal role in the development and progress of any country and stressed for laying of road infrastructure in those areas which could attract foreign investment.

The caretaker prime minister chaired a meeting to review the ongoing road infrastructure projects. The meeting was attended by relevant authorities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The meeting was briefed in detail about the ongoing work on Pinjarra bridge on Quetta-Sukkar Highway and Sawar bridge on Quetta-Zhob Road. The work on Pinjarra bridge, which was damaged during the last year’s flood, would commence next month.

A causeway was constructed after floods which restored the vehicular movement. The construction period of the new bridge with 15-meter height and 12-meter width, would take about nine months, it was further added. The prime minister directed for reducing the stipulated time period for the completion of new bridge.

The meeting was apprised that the reconstruction and rehabilitation work on 118-km long Quetta-Dhadar Road and 188-km Dhadar-Jacobabad Road would be undertaken anew which would not only help in fuel saving, but also reduce the vehicular pressure. It was also informed about the repair work on Sawar bridge. The repair work on the 282-meter long bridge was in the final stages while during the work, the traffic could not be diverted due to lack of alternate route.

The reconstruction work on the bridge would commence soon and its completion would take about six months. The caretaker PM observed that the National Highway Authority (NHA) was playing an efficient role in the maintenance and construction of roads.

He emphasized upon completion of road infrastructure in the Balochistan province and directed the reconstruction of Karachi to Chaman highway. He also asked for adoption of the out of the box approach to expedite construction work because it was the responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the masses. The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to expedite work on the ongoing projects on priority basis and sought briefing over the proposed projects. He also asked for improving the road network linking Balochistan with other provinces.

GB Governor calls on Caretaker PM: Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and congratulated him on assuming the charge of Caretaker PM.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar thanked the GB Governor on extending best wishes to him. The GB Governor said selection of a caretaker prime minister from Balochistan province would strengthen the federation of Pakistan. He invited Caretaker PM Kakar to visit GB and address the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

He also briefed him about the ongoing development projects including the infrastructure projects, and progress on Karakoram University. He also invited him to inaugurate the projects to be completed in near future.

Governor Sindh calls on Caretaker PM: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessoricalled on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. The governor congratulated the caretaker prime minister on assuming his office and expressed his best wishes, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, Senator Sarfraz Bugti was also present. The prime minister thanked the Sindh governor for his good wishes.