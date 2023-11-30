ECP adjourns contempt case against Imran Khan, Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of contempt of the ECP and contempt of the chief election commissioner (CEC) cases until December 6.

A four-member bench of the election commission, headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, heard the cases.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry again could not appear before the bench.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for Imran, and Faisal Chaudhry, counsel for Fawad, appeared on behalf of their clients.

Another former PTI leader Asad Umar, however, did show up, and submitted his reply in the case.

When addressing Asad, one of the ECP members said he was astonished to see him in the ECP’s building since he hardly appeared before the bench, the latter replied in negative and said he was the one who had often appeared.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Durrani said that as per the report submitted by the interior ministry, since there were threats to the PTI chairman’s life; therefore, he should not be brought to the election commission. “The ministry has said that the trial may be conducted inside the jail instead,” he remarked.

Imran’s lawyer told Member Durrani that he had not received a copy of the report as yet. “Please provide us a copy of it if it is not confidential so that we could prepare our arguments in the case,” he requested.

Member Durrani said he would give an order in this regard.

Advocate Shaheen was of the view that there was a negative impression about the case.

ECP member asked him to set this aside and let the election commission do its job.

Imran’s lawyer alleged that his client was deliberately not being produced before the bench.

Member Shah Muhammad Jatoi asked, why the ECP takes the risk when he is facing threats.

Fawad’s lawyer, on the other hand, told the bench that his client was currently in Adiala Jail.

The ECP member replied that he would give an order on that.