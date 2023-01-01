ECP finalises arrangements for repolling

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Arrangements have been finalized for repolling in 15 districts of Sindh on Sunday, in response to allegations of irregularities in the previous local government (LG) elections.

The repolling is being held for the seats of Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council, and General Members, to address allegations of irregularities in the previous elections on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court following the allegations of irregularities. A total of 109,687 voters are registered to cast their votes in the 15 districts, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters among them.

A total of 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52 assistant returning officers have been deployed to conduct the local government polls. A total of 81 polling stations have been established across 15 districts, including 21 for men, 22 for women, and 38 combined stations for both male and female voters.

As many as 275 polling booths have been set up in 15 districts of Sindh for the upcoming local government polls. Of these, 140 booths are designated for male voters, 135 for female voters, and 275 are combined booths for both genders.

This move is aimed at upholding the principles of democracy and addressing any concerns regarding the previous elections. Repolling for local government elections will be held on Sunday in the districts include Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Badin. (APP)