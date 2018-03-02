ECP issues code of conduct for Senate election tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a code of conduct for the upcoming Senate election which will be held on Saturday.

The notification added that no one would be allowed to carry mobile phones in the polling stations i.e. assembly buildings and the only those members would be allowed inside the building if they will be carrying their secretariat cards.

ECP informed that the returning officer would be given the authority of a level one magistrate under which he or she would be able to announce a punishment immediately after carrying out a summary trial against the violators.

The returning officer would also have the authority to cancel a ballot paper and immediately announce a punishment if it is being handed to an unauthorized person.

On the suggestion of returning officers, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary personnel will be deployed outside the polling stations.

