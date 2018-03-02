LEAs thwart terror bid, arrests five suspects in Hyderabad

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) arrested at least five members of a banned terrorist organization were in a raid conducted in Hyderabad on Friday.

The local news channel reported that the arrested terrorists were residing in a house near the Hatari bypass and they were to execute a terrorist attack today.

LEAs recovered three bombs containing 15 kilograms of explosive material which was later diffused by the bomb disposal squad.

Report added that the bombs were prepared in a paint bucket using nuts, bolts, and ball bearings.

The arrested suspects were shifted to an unknown location for investigations.

