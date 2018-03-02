Posted on

24 killed in Azerbaijan drug rehab center fire: officials

Monitoring Desk

BAKU: As many as twenty four people were killed after a fire broke out in a drug rehabilitation center in Baku, capital of Azerbaijani on early Friday.

The health and emergencies ministries told media that the fire happened around 06:10 am in a result 24 persons were killed after blaze tore through a one-storey wooden ward of the health center.

The official added that the reason of blaze was a defect in the power grid as the initial cause of the blaze.

Firefighters and rescuers of the country’s emergencies ministry have extinguished the blaze and were investigating the causes.

