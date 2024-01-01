ECP issues code of conduct for security personnel

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday directed the security officials to facilitate voters, follow election laws, prioritize safety, cooperate with officials, observers, and media, respect voter rights and to avoid unnecessary interference.

The ECP has issued a code of conduct for security personnel affiliated with Law Enforcement Agencies, excluding the Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces (who have a separate code of conduct). This code applies to those deployed for election duty during the General Elections 2024.

As per the code, security personnel should execute their responsibilities within the legal framework and within the prescribed mandate of law enforcement agencies. Their role is to support the Election Commission of Pakistan in ensuring free, fair, transparent, and peaceful General Elections-2024.

This involves deploying security personnel at all polling stations, maintaining a secure environment for law and order, safeguarding printing presses during ballot paper production, and ensuring security during the transportation of ballot papers from printing presses to the offices of Returning Officers.

Provide security for the transportation of polling bags from Returning Officers’ offices to polling stations and for election material from polling stations to RO offices after polling and counting. This includes ensuring security during tabulation, provisional result announcements, and result consolidation by Returning Officers.

Security officials should adhere to Article 220 of the Constitution of Pakistan and Section 5, along with Section 193 of the Election Act, 2017. Gazetted officers must exercise powers delegated through an Election Commission notification under Section 193. Cooperate with District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and Presiding Officers as mandated by Section 83(4) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Support the Presiding Officer in carrying out lawful duties, ensuring order at the polling station. Remain impartial and neutral during the entire election process, refraining from favoring any political party or candidate. Provide full cooperation to the Presiding Officer to maintain order and ensure uninterrupted voting at the polling station

Maintain politeness and impeccable behavior with voters and polling staff, adhering firmly and justly to the law. Assist in guiding individuals outside the polling station during confusion or untoward situations. Ensure a peaceful and safe environment, preventing intimidation or hindrance to voters. Conduct thorough frisking/checks to prevent the entry of any weapons, explosives, or undesirable items, including mobile phones that could disrupt the polling process.

Security personnel are required to facilitate proper queuing for all voters, with prioritized assistance for the elderly, transgender individuals, pregnant women, women with infants, and voters with disabilities. Concentrate exclusively on ensuring a peaceful and transparent polling process outside the polling station, following the Presiding Officer’s directions. Note that each contesting candidate is allowed one polling agent at each booth, with only one agent per candidate permitted to observe the counting and tabulation process.

Polling agents observing the counting process can legally obtain copies of Form-45 and Form-46 from the Presiding Officer. Additionally, observers present during counting may also receive these copies. Provide security to the Returning Officer’s office until result consolidation is complete, ensuring the safe storage of polling bags and materials in the Commission’s strong room.

Adhere to election laws, fostering public trust through a safe environment and law enforcement. Be aware that District Returning Officers/Returning Officers can visit polling stations anytime. Allow accredited observers and media, permitting cameras for footage except in screened-off compartments to maintain ballot secrecy. Security personnel must refrain from requesting voters to produce identification (“Perchees”). They should not prevent any eligible voter from entering the polling station, recognizing the inviolable right to cast their vote at the assigned polling station.