ECP summons list of private schools, teachers for polls

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned the list of private schools for polling in general election, a spokesperson of the electoral body said.

The ECP will also setup polling stations in private schools’ buildings for convenience of voters.

The election commission collecting details of private schools’ teachers and buildings.

District election commissioner has written letter to the EDO Education and demanded details.

The services of private schools’ teachers will be availed in case of shortage of the government servants. “Private schools’ buildings and teachers will be kept as reserved arrangement,” the ECP spokesman said.

The election commission has recently informed the Supreme Court that general elections in the country will be held on 08 February next year.

Meanwhile, a control room has been setup at the election commission secretariat for monitoring the local government by elections in Sindh.

“The control room has been established for monitoring the electoral process and redressing election complaints,” ECP spokesperson said. The control room will continue functioning till compilation of the election results.