ECP to hear disqualification reference against Zardari on Wednesday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will start hearing a disqualification reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari on Jan 10.

According to details, Khurram Sher Zaman, Sindh Assembly lawmaker of PTI, had submitted the petition against the PPP co-chairman and he left for Islamabad today to appear before the ECP for the initial hearing of his petition.

The ECP will likely decide on the maintainability of the petition in the initial hearing.

Speaking to the media before departure, the PTI leader from Sindh said the former president and his facilitators should make up their mind for his disqualification. “The disqualification over concealing assets is the fate of Sindh’s godfather,” he said.

The PTI lawmaker had moved the petition in the ECP accusing Zardari of concealing his assets. He alleged that the PPP leader owned an apartment in Belaire Condomi­niums located at 524 East 72nd Street in New York but didn’t disclose it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

“Zardari under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Rules of the Election Commission of Pakistan, as per past precedent, should be disqualified from holding public office under Article 62 (1)(f), as in my opinion he ceases to be truthful and sagacious.”

He, therefore, pleaded the ECP to disqualify the PPP co-chairman as member of the National Assembly.