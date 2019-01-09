Ex-governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair intercepted by gunmen in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Some unidentified gunmen persons attempted to stop former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair’s car in Defence area of Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the PML-N senior leader and former Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair was going with his wife when some gunmen tried to stop his car.

However, the former Governor managed to drive away from the scene safely and informed the concerned authorities about the incident.

Talking to media after the incident, Muhammad Zubair informed that some unidentified armed men attempted to stop his vehicle when he was going with his wife. However, he and his wife remained safe in the incident.