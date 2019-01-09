IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s petition against jail term today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear Nawaz Sharif’s petition challenging his conviction in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case today (Wednesday).

According to details, two member bench of IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani will hear the Nawaz Sharif’s plea.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif has challenged the accountability court decision of Dec 24 that sent him behind the bars for seven years with a fine in Al-Azizia reference. The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had announced the sentence.

Earlier on Tuesday, PML-N supermo had filed a petition through his counsel at the IHC seeking early hearing of his appeal in the Al-Azizia case.

Khawaja Haris, counsel of the former PM, filed an appeal with the IHC. It reads: “The writ petition no. 32/2019 pertains to the suspension of sentence of the appellant and his release on bail pending final decision of the titled Appeal. It is requested that the writ petition be fixed at an early date.”

He further said that transparent trial was the right of every Pakistani.

Nawaz Sharif was imprisoned for seven years in the Al-Azizia case, however he was acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment Reference.

Earlier yesterday, the Islamabad High Court released an order on former PM’s plea stating that the writ petition filed by Nawaz Sharif requesting bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case, will be heard along with his first appeal challenging the court verdict in the case.

Sharif has requested that his sentence be suspended until the final verdict in his appeal challenging the case is announced. The former deposed PM is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore serving his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.

Already disqualified for holding public office, Nawaz Sharif was however acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case. The former premier was arrested by a NAB team soon after the verdict was announced.