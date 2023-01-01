Education ministry striving to provide religious, modern Education

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Acting Minister of Education, Habibullah Agha, said at the ceremony celebrating International Teacher’s Day that the ministry is working to improve educational opportunities for students in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was held at Amani High School in Kabul, the Acting Minister of Education called education a necessity for the progress and self-sufficiency of the country.

“The Ministry of Education is dedicated to providing its educational services in the areas of religious and modern education in all parts of Afghanistan in a balanced manner,” Habibullah Agha said.

Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate’s second deputy prime minister, said during the event that strengthening education is one of the Islamic Emirate’s top priority. “Some parts of Afghanistan were deprived of education over the years or had neither schools nor madrasas. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is trying to build schools and madrasas in all parts of Afghanistan,” Hanafi said.

The Administrative Office of the Islamic Emirate said education was an issue in talks.

“There were talks with the world regarding the relations. The negative answer of the Americans, and non-recognition, was conditional on that the education curriculum should be according to their wishes. The government did not accept,” said Noorulhaq Anwar, the head of the Administrative Office of the Islamic Emirate.

According to Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate’s second deputy prime minister, during the two years of the Islamic Emirate’s rule, the Ministry of Education organized and regulated 10 million students in 18,498 schools and madrasas with more than 200 thousand teachers.