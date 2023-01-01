Pakistan endorses Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup, foresees ‘memorable’ tournament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan officially declared its support for Saudi Arabia’s aspiration to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, expressing its belief in a statement issued on Friday that the prestigious football tournament in the kingdom would create enduring memories for years to come.

The Saudi Football Federation announced its intention to bid for the hosting rights of the world’s most prestigious sporting event earlier this week.

It cited inspiration from the kingdom’s ongoing social and economic transformation, as well as its deep-rooted passion for football, which has gained additional momentum with the recent signings of international football stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, by several local clubs.

“Following the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of its intention to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, Pakistan affirms its support for the Saudi bid to host the tournament,” the Pakistani foreign office said in a brief statement while reacting to the development.

“We wish our Saudi brothers all success in this endeavor and are certain that Saudi Arabia will host a most memorable FIFA World Cup,” it added.

Last year, Qatar became the first Middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup which attracted sports enthusiasts from across the world.

The tournament was also unique since it was held in November and December, rather than the traditional months of June and July, to avoid the extreme heat of the Qatari summer.

Courtesy: arabnews