Efforts to weaken army’s bond with people will never succeed

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Quetta Garrison where he addressed officers of Command & Staff College Quetta. While addressing the officers, COAS emphasized upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th Generation Warfare.

COAS said, “Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will never be able to succeed Insha Allah.” Armed Forces of Pakistan remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their Armed Forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.

COAS further stated that the nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability has amply been exposed to the people of Pakistan”. Pak Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world, with the blessings of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pak, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah. COAS also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was earlier received by Commander Quetta Corps.

British army chief arrives in Pakistan on 5-day ‘Defence Engagement’ visit: The British Army’s Chief of the General Staff (CGS), General Sir Patrick Sanders, arrived on Monday in Pakistan for a five-day Defence Engagement visit as part of the longstanding defence cooperation agreement between the two countries.

During his visit, General Sanders would meet with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, alongside other Defence Engagement activities and discussions on bilateral military cooperation in response to climate change-related crises would be a key focus of the visit, a news release said.

The depth and warmth of the UK-Pakistan military relationship and friendship, underpinned by a shared history and ‘living bridge’ diaspora links, are highly valued by the UK. The existing defence relationship includes Pakistani officers undertaking training at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Advance Command and Staff Course and the Royal College of Defence Studies.

General Sanders’ visit comes almost one year after Pakistan’s devastating floods which left nearly one-third of the country submerged and affected an estimated 33 million people. The UK’s Ministry of Defence was directly involved in providing assistance for flood relief operations, airlifting in eight boats and ten portable generators at the request of Pakistan’s army chief.