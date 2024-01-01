Efforts underway to standardize airports

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that they are working to standardize Afghanistan’s airports on the international level.

Officials at the ministry said that 27 airports are currently operating in the country, and five of them are international.

They said that they rebuilt some airports including Kabul International Airport after the takeover of the Islamic Emirate.

“After the withdrawal of US and NATO, Afghanistan’s airports were crippled, all airports were damaged, their equipment was inoperative. We were able to equip the airports,” said Imamudin Ahmadi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, former officials of the ministry said that for international flights by international airlines, the airports should be in line with global standards.

“Infrastructure is very important particularly in airports. Having standard international airports especially in big provinces is a need,” said Imamudin Warimach, former deputy minister of Transport and Civil Aviation.

Officials of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that the problems of getting regional and other countries’ visas should be resolved to increase international flights.

“India is not giving us visas. China, Russia, UAE and some Central Asian countries also do not give us visas. There are also traders who need to travel abroad,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the board of ACCI.

Earlier, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia restarted their flights to Afghanistan.