UN Chief urges end to ban on girls’s education

KABUL (Khaama Press): António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, says that the outrageous ban on girls’ access to education and employment in Afghanistan must be lifted.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations on Tuesday said on its social media platform X that, “In Afghanistan, the outrageous ban on girls’ access to education & the ban on women’s employment must be reversed.”

He also emphasized that women and girls in Afghanistan should have meaningful participation in all aspects of life.

“Women & girls must be able to fully & meaningfully participate in all aspects of Afghan life – from seats in classrooms to the tables where decisions are made,” Guterres said.

António Guterres wrote that the world must ensure that the needs and rights of all Afghan citizens are a top priority for the current authorities in the country.

He pointed out the dire economic situation in Afghanistan, emphasizing that the UN’s humanitarian response plan has received less than three percent of the required budget.

António Guterres also discussed the situation in Afghanistan with special representatives of countries during a two-day United Nations meeting in Qatar. The UN Secretary-General stated that the absence of the Taliban from the Doha meeting has not harmed it and that the sessions of this organization have been very useful.

Following the Taliban’s resurgence in August 2021, they imposed many restrictions against women including closing girls’ schools beyond sixth grade and preventing girls from going to university and working in domestic and international aid organizations.

Due to the Taliban’s strict restrictions, women were also deprived of free travel, going to parks and restaurants, and participating in sports.

Over the past two years, the Taliban have arbitrarily detained and imprisoned many active and protesting women, as well as countless others, under the pretext of a bad Hijab.