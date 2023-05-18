Eight ‘terrorists’ fleeing from Zaman Park arrested: Punjab govt

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir has said that eight “terrorists”, who were allegedly hiding at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence, had been arrested while they were escaping from Lahore’s Zaman Park area.

The detained terrorists were already identified and are allegedly involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9, he added.

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Civil Lines Hasan Javed earlier said that authorities had confirmed reports regarding the presence of 30 to 40 people inside the Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

He confirmed that eight suspects were taken into custody, who were trying to escape via the nearby canal.

“There are still reports that miscreants are present in Zaman Park,” the SSP said, adding that the final decision regarding conducting the search operation will be taken by the high-ups

The senior police official said other suspects were also trying to flee but they would go back upon seeing the police personnel stationed outside Zaman Park.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Khan urged the “illegal” Punjab interim government to name the terrorists hiding at his residence.

“The reason they didn’t was because what they were planning was to bring 30-40 people with them and then accuse me for harbouring terrorists just like last time when they broke into my house through an armoured car and then planted Kalashnikov and petrol bombs,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

When the illegal caretaker Punjab govt announced that 40 terrorists were hiding in my house. Should they not have named them?



The development came amid reports that the Punjab Police may launch a “grand operation” to arrest the “terrorists” allegedly holed up at Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

A day earlier, the Punjab government had given a 24-hour ultimatum to the PTI to hand over the “terrorists” who had taken refuge in the former prime minister’s home.

The government deadline lapsed at 2pm earlier today.

According to the police, all roads leading towards Zaman Park have been blocked and a heavy contingent of law enforcement is in the area.