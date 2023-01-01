Election schedule: PHC order AGP to appear

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to submit reply and appear in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf writ seeking elections within 90 days while adjourned further hearing till 28th February, on Wednesday.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed argued that writ petition become infructuous after announcement of 9th April for elections by President of Pakistan because PTI demanding schedule of polling for provincial assemblies. He added that at this stage writ didn’t maintainable and argued that he will place his arguments as reserved and will be forwarded in accordance with upcoming situation.

PTI’s lawyer Shumail Ahmad Butt argued that President of Pakistan has announced schedule for elections but the writ seeking to direct Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to perform his constitutional obligation in this regard.

In the meantime, Justice Syed Arshad Ali remarked that you are demanding schedule for elections which is announced by President and observed that if Governor also declare date for polling then it will create further complexities. However, PTI’s lawyer argued that if they want to hold election as per Presidential schedule then it is right otherwise they are willing to contest the writ petition before court.

Meanwhile, ECP lawyer Mohsin Kamran argued that President has already requested the commission for consultation but it was withdrawing because consultation didn’t mandatory.

He added that ECP has called meeting with Attorney General to consult on legal status President schedule for election.

PTI’s counsel Shumail Ahmad Butt Advocate argued that Governor didn’t fulfilling his responsibility then how can we admit that he would announce date for polling as per Presidential schedule while requested for timetable. Advocate General argued that he will not argue the writ at stage and will place before court on suitable time. He informed that last a high-level meeting was held to review arrangements for election but minutes of the meeting should be declared.

However, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim observed that one date for election has been announced and another schedule cannot be provided at this stage while added that whatever it is implementing or not? The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered ECP to submit progress report in this regard along with minutes of the meeting and ordered Attorney General to appear while adjourned further hearing till 28th February.

It is worthy to mention that PTI’s leaders including Shah Farman, Asad Umar, Atif Khan and Ali Zaman Advocate along with other filed writ petition seeking to direct ECP for holding elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly within 90 days.

PTI’s leadership claimed that Constitution of Pakistan become football among ECP and Governors while addressing media personnel after hearing of writ petitions at PHC. They claimed that government is hiding behind law& order situation to delay election despite the fact that Pakistan Super League and snow festival was held at the same circumstances. PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai said that they fighting battle of constitutional supremacy in the judiciary. He added that public is hopeful from judiciary to ensure supremacy of constitution.