Election season, new realities and alliances

As the poll date is coming closer, the political temperature is gradually heating up in the country, and the rumours, prophecies, and predictions of the political pundits are at their peak. The majority of civic groups had already started lobbying for the next nationwide election along with making grounds to dispute the polls if they failed to achieve victory. Previously, the PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari forecasted the possibility of a unity government in the aftermath of the February 8 election and now the party’s provincial President invited all political parties to form a charter of democracy and Charter of Economy to give root to democracy.

Historically, strong democracy and a stable economy have always been the most important pillars of any successful state. No political analyst ever refused the power of consensus and national unity. However, history revealed that those golden principles had always been used by the civics groups while being in the opposition while ruling parties always tried to bulldoze their adversaries by using government powers, biased umpires, police, and Patwaris.

The PPP and PML-N conceived the first-ever Charter of Democracy in 2008 to overthrow dictatorial rule of General Pervaiz Musharraf. Again both PDM allies tried to use this recipe against their common adversary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during their one and half year rule but failed. In the current scenario, the PML-N has launched a sweeping election campaign through striking poll alliances with multiple groups including MQM-P, JUI-F, BNP, and most likely the ANP, while leaving the least space for the People’s Party. There are rumours about a potential partnership between the PPP and the PTI, as a changed political atmosphere and new realities forged a unique consensus between the past diehard opponents that might be close allies in the future.

The prevailing political scenario summarizes that PPP-PTI teamwork has become mandatory for the People’s Party if PPP intends to form governments in Punjab and the Centre. Hence, Bilawal needs to partner with his staunch enemy to defeat his seasonal contender who is a major hurdle in his path to Premiership. All is possible in today’s world, yet the time would illustrate the tact of Pakistani politicians in the future.