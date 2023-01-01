Election to be held in Nov: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has said the general elections would be held in November but possibility of delay of one-or-two monthly remains there.

In an interview to a US TV channel late on Monday night, he said that the National Assembly (NA) would be dissolved by August 9 evening after which it was mandatory under the constitutional arrangement to hold the elections within 90 days. Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan would have elections in November; however, the country’s top electoral body Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could postpone the polls for one or two months in exceptional circumstances.

The delay could not be more than two months, he made it clear to the foreign media outlet Separately, the defence minister told local media persons that the elections should be held in a one month or two as no new delimitation was to be carried out.

Nawaz Sharif – the PML-N supremo – would return before the elections, Khawaja Asif said, echoing what Prime Minister Shehhaz Sharif had told a massive public gathering at Khudian Khas – a town in Kasur district which has remained a party stronghold even during turbulent times – the other day. The defence minister said the PTI had pushed the country back to the political and economic crisis faced by the country 20 years ago. Change in the prime minister office was a basic ingredient of democracy, he added while citing the political changes in the United Kingdom as an example.