Election to be held on Feb 8: ECP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defying a Senate resolution demanding postponement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asserted that the upcoming general elections will proceed as planned on February 8th.

In a firm statement, the ECP declared that only orders issued by the Supreme Court have the power to alter the established election schedule, effectively dismissing the Senate’s non-binding resolution. This defiant stance came in response to the Senate’s controversial move yesterday, when it passed a resolution by majority vote urging the government to delay the February elections.

The resolution, championed by opposition parties, cited concerns about security threats, harsh winter conditions, and potential disenfranchisement of voters in certain regions. However, the ECP remained unmoved by these arguments.

In its statement, the Commission emphasized its constitutional mandate to conduct timely and transparent elections, highlighting that all necessary preparations for the February 8th polling are already underway. The statement further clarified that the Senate resolution lacks any legal binding and therefore holds no sway over the electoral process.