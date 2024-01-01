Bilawal says pollson Feb 8 even if UN, OIC pass resolutions

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to the media in Lahore, constituency NA-127 on Saturday said that “A perception is given on the television that Lahore has canals of milk and honey whereas in my tours, I have witnessed that the city needs ample work”.

He said that people from every strata of the society live here but the government always represents the elite.

Bilawal said that the PPP represents every strata of the society and believes in inclusive politics. The PPP’s 10-point agenda will be able to eradicate issues such as unemployment, poverty and inflation. For this, we need the support of the people.

Responding to questions by the journalists, Chairman Bilawal said that the elections are to be held on 8 February and no resolution by the Senate, United Nations or OIC can delay it. The Chief Justice has said that 8 February is written in the stone as the polling day and InshaAllah elections will be held on 8 February. The people will exercise their right to vote. The PPP should be given a chance so that the issues of the people are solved.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP has contested elections in very difficult circumstances. Those who are complaining about rejection of their nomination papers should know that in 2013 more nomination papers were rejected than now. Our demand has been for free and fair elections. We have 10-point agenda and believe that the people will support us.

The PPP was founded in this city, Lahore. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had chosen this city to land after returning to the country from exile in 1986. The PPP workers were arrested in this city and they self-immolated after the martyrdom of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in protest. It is the right of the PPP to have a claim on this city. Anti-democratic people like General Zia and General Hameed Gul imposed other political parties in this province just to keep the PPP out of this province. The PPP thinks that Lahore belongs to us and this is the reason that we are starting the election campaign from this city. We are ready to contest elections and want to revive the relation with this city which we had during the times of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Chairman Bilawal said.

Chairman PPP responding to another question said that he was studying at the University of Oxford during the PPP government of 2008-2013. The performance of this government was better than the governments in 2013 and 2018. The PPP’s economic policy, the alleviation of poverty, support for the downtrodden, the right of the province were all the achievements of our government in 2008-2013. Shehbaz Sharif was able to work because through the NFC, the PPP provided the required resources.

“I regret that Shehbaz Sharif’s government did not represent the youth, labourers and growers but the elite, industrialists and business community”, Chairman Bilawal said. He further said that it is his right to struggle for the cause of the poor of this province. The PPP will be triumphant. The PPP always fulfilled the promises made in its manifestoes in the past. In 2007, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had given a manifesto which was implemented during the Party’s government in 2008-2013.

We introduced the 18th Amendment in the Constitution as well as the Benazir Income Support Programme. Chairman Bilawal said that the promises made in Sindh were all implemented. The promises which were made to the flood victims are being fulfilled. We will fulfill all the promises made to the youth, labourers and growers in our 10-point manifesto.

We have promised to double the income of the people in the next five years and give 300 units of electricity to the poor free-of-cost. Behind these aspirations, we have got a strategy and the finances necessary. When the PPP comes to power, the people will reap the benefits of this 10-point agenda. Chairman Bilawal said that he is contesting the elections to see to it that his manifesto is implemented, while the PML-N’s intention to contest the elections is to help their leader avoid prison while the PTI is doing the same for its leader to be released from prison.

Earlier speaking at a church in Bahar Colony, in the constituency NA-127 Chairman Bilawal said that his grandfather, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the basis of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Lahore. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto too had chosen the city of Lahore to land when returning to the country from exile in 1986. Chairman PPP said that he has chosen to contest from Lahore so that the PPP can once again take ownership of the city and its people, as it has in the past. The PPP is the sole party that does not believe in the politics of hate and division. It believes in equality, and that is the very message it will be contesting the elections with.

Chairman Bilawal said that he wishes to be the representative of the people so that we can convey to the entire world that there is a path separate from that treaded by the traditional politicians who believe in hate and division. We wish to play our role in helping the country progress. He said that he has come to the people to ask for their support, as nothing can then be an obstacle for him. Chairman Bilawal said that he is of the people and will stay theirs, and will not let anyone harbour any ill-intentions towards them. “If anyone harbours any ill-intentions, then they would have to go through me.

I stand shoulder to shoulder with the people and will not allow for injustice to be meted out”, Chairman Bilawal resolved. The PPP has always represented the downtrodden, which is why its leadership and workers have been targeted and martyred so that other parties can fill the vacuum created.

“PPP’s governor sacrificed his life and my brother Shaheed Shahbaz Bhatti was martyred” Chairman Bilawal said. The PPP was deliberately distanced from Punjab as per a planned conspiracy, it was maligned and attack. Chairman Bilawal said that he has returned to form a government of the people, and get the PPP its due rights. “It is our appeal from the people to represent me, like my advocates and ambassadors and to take the Party’s manifesto to every doorstep”, Chairman Bilawal said. The people and the PPP will be victorious.

Chairman Bilawal toured his constituency during his election campaign and met with the people. He also visited different churches in Bahar colony and Modern colony. He also visited the residences of Pastor Anwer Fazal, Bishop Naeem Parshad and the head offices of the Isaac television in the constituency. The people including women and children came out of their houses to greet Chairman Bilawal and at several places showered rose petals on the campaigning party.