Emir of Qatar to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow on two-day visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will arrive at Islamabad airport tomorrow on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, Qatar’s Emir, who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accompanied by a high level delegation comprising key Ministers and senior officials.

He will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and will have meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.

According to the sources, Emir will visit Pakistan on Sunday where he will sign an agreement of $22 billion to invest in different sectors. Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement of $20 billion investment before as well.

On June 16, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said the Emir of Qatar will be visiting Pakistan soon to further cement the existing brotherly relations between the two countries.