Enlisting politician in PIL: PHC seeks reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit reply for placing former Advisor for Commerce Abdul Kareem Khan in Provisional Identification List (PIL), on Wednesday.

The counsel Muzammil Khan advocate argued that Abdul Kareem served as former Advisor and Member Provincial Assembly but nominated in case registered at Chota Lahore police station for 9th& 10th May vandalism along with 299 other workers after arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The petitioner has obtained bail in the cases while now going aboard but found that his name has been put on Provisional Identification List, the counsel argued.

However, the federation’s representative informed that Abdul Kareem Khan name had placed on PIL on directions DIG Investigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per Federal Investigation Agency list submitted before PHC. PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered DIG Investigation to inform the court that why Abdul Kareem Khan has put on Provisional Identification List and adjourned further hearing.

Similarly, another PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Sahibzada Asadullah stopped arrest of former MPA Riaz Khan from Buner and ordered submission of cases record registered him.

The counsel Shah Faisal advocate informed that police raiding residence of former MPA despite he had obtained bails in the cases in which Riaz Khan was nominated and requested for submission record of cases if any against him. PHC ordered provincial government for submission record and stopped arrest of former MPA Riaz Khan till further orders while adjourned further hearing.