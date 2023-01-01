Escalating terrorism, drug trafficking from Afghanistan spark concerns

KABUL (Khaama Press): Imam Ali Rahman, the President of Tajikistan, expressed concern during the fifth summit of Central Asian countries’ leaders, which took place in the city of Dushanbe. He voiced his concerns about the increasing threats of terrorism and drug trafficking from Afghanistan into Tajikistan. According to Sputnik News, Imam Ali Rahman reported that Tajik security forces thwarted a terrorist attack on the eve of Tajikistan’s Independence Day, launched from the Afghan border. Tajikistan’s state news agency, Khovar, reported earlier this month that three “Jamiat Ansarullah” armed group members launched an attack equipped with advanced weaponry from the Badakhshan border in Afghanistan but were neutralized by Tajik security forces. Referencing a thwarted attack, the President of Tajikistan has highlighted the alarming presence of terrorist groups from Afghanistan actively trying to infiltrate Central Asian countries. Additionally, the President expressed growing apprehension regarding the surge in drug trafficking into Tajikistan. This increase in illicit drug trade threatens public health and safety and underscores the need for concerted efforts to combat drug-related issues in the region. Imam Ali Rahman added, “Five tons of drugs were seized in 2022, which is 22% higher than in 2021.” The fifth summit of Central Asian country leaders is set to tackle a comprehensive agenda focused on trade expansion, security assurance, and the promotion of economic growth. These nations are coming together to strengthen their regional ties and address pressing issues crucial for their collective progress. Through this summit, Central Asian leaders aim to foster a secure and prosperous environment that promotes trade and the overall well-being of their citizens.