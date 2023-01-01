Karzai meets US special envoy for Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): During a virtual meeting, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai discussed significantly with US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West. This dialogue underscores the ongoing international efforts to address the evolving situation in Afghanistan, with Karzai’s involvement symbolizing a commitment to fostering diplomatic solutions and stability in the region. Karzai emphasized the vital role of girls’ and boys’ education in driving Afghanistan’s economic development and securing a promising future. He reiterated his call for US cooperation in providing education opportunities for Afghan youth. Mr Karzai, in a statement on his X account, highlighted that they “discussed the economic situation of Afghanistan and emphasized the importance and impact of girls’ and boys’ education on Afghanistan’s economic growth and bright future, along with the necessary support for irrigation to benefit farmers and provide suitable alternative livelihoods.” Furthermore, the intra-Afghan talks’ significance in establishing sustainable peace and enhancing stability within the country was emphasised, with the hope that these talks can be facilitated expeditiously. Karzai expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian aid provided by the US to Afghanistan and underscored the importance of its continued support. Previously, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Hamid Karzai currently “does not hold any political position in the country and is an ordinary individual.”