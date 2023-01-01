Essential steps of skincare for hot summer months

Neslihan Koçak

As our largest organ, our skin is consistently subjected to external elements, and especially in summer months with heat of sun ever upon us, it is important to have simple yet effective skin care routine

Skincare is an important step for healthy and beautiful skin. Our skin is our largest organ, one that is constantly exposed to external factors, and these effects become even more evident in the summer months. Hot weather, sun rays and moisture loss can cause dryness, staining and premature aging of the skin, so it is important to adopt a regular and effective skincare routine in summer.

The first step is sun protection. In the summer, the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays are stronger. The sun’s rays can damage our skin and cause problems such as sunburns, wrinkles and skin cancer. Therefore, it is important to use sunscreen to protect from the sun.

Sunlight contains UV rays and these rays can damage the skin. UV rays come in three different types, namely UVA, UVB and UVC.

UVA rays

UVA rays penetrate the deeper layers of the skin. These rays reduce the elasticity of the skin and can contribute to the formation of wrinkles, sagging and lines. Thus the skin ages prematurely. UVA rays can also increase the risk of skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

UVB rays

UVB rays penetrate the upper layers of the skin. UVB rays can cause skin burns. Sunburn symptoms such as redness, swelling, pain and peeling may occur. At the same time, UVB rays can contribute to the development of skin cancers, especially melanoma.

UVC rays

UVC rays are filtered in the atmosphere and usually do not reach the earth. Therefore, they have less direct effects on human health.

To protect from the harmful effects of the sun’s rays, it is important to wear protective clothing, a hat and sunglasses, use sunscreen products and avoid being outside during the hours when the sun is strongest – between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – while also having regular checkups for skin control and to consult a dermatologist when you notice an abnormality.

So, how should we take care of our skin on these hot and humid days?

Let’s take a look at the answer to this question together.

During the summer months, the skin sweats more and becomes oily, keeping your skin clean and moist is a step you should consider during the summer months.

Step 1: Cleaning

Use mild cleansers, because the cleaning process removes the unhealthy barrier on our skin caused by external factors and we obtain a healthy barrier with the products we apply to clean skin. Wash your skin every morning and evening with mild cleansers. For dry skin, choose products that will not dry the skin more, and for oily skin, choose products that will remove excess oil. You can preferably use nonalcoholic products, and you can also clean your eye makeup with the same product.

Step 2: Tonic

Use a skin toner is an effective step to cleanse, balance and refresh your skin. It is important to choose a toner suitable for your skin type. Oil-free and mattifying tonics can be preferred for oily skin, while more moisturizing and soothing tonics can be preferred for dry skin. You can choose alcohol-free and hypoallergenic tonics suitable for sensitive skin. When using the tonic, do not rub it on a cotton ball, but instead wet your skin slightly or spray it on your face with the help of a spray bottle and wait for it to dry, This will be more effective to clean and balance your skin instead of irritating it.

Step 3: Moisturizing

In summer, water-based moisturizers are the products preferred in skin care with their light and moisturizing properties. Thanks to their light structure, they provide moisture for the skin without being heavy and do not leave an oily and sticky feeling on the skin. They are ideal for skin that tends to sweat and become oily in summer. They give a feeling of freshness to your skin and are quickly absorbed.

Step 4: Sunscreen

Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen – protecting against UVA and UVB rays – and apply regularly every day. Make sure to use a product with at least SPF 30 protection. By choosing the appropriate formulas among sunscreens, you can meet the needs of your skin and have healthy skin in summer.

Also, by exfoliating regularly, you can remove dead skin cells and make your skin look brighter and smoother.

Finally, skincare from the inside is also important. Drinking plenty of water, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly will help you maintain a healthy appearance by nourishing your skin from within.

By shaping your skincare routine according to these steps in the summer months, you can protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, provide moisture balance and have healthy skin.

Courtesy: Dailysabah