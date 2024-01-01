Evil of drug addiction

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation, Transport & Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has directed action against the drugs mafia under the zero-tolerance policy and issued strict orders to crack down on the sale of all drugs, including crystal, heroin, ice, hashish, and raw liquor in the province. The Minister emphasized the need to operate under a zero-tolerance policy against all types of drugs and highlighted that officers are required to report on their performance daily.

The use of drugs is growing at an alarming level in Pakistan, with 6.7 million users and over 4 million addicts, marking the country as one of the highest numbers for any country in the world. The issue of drug addiction casts a shadow over the societal fabric of Pakistan. The current survey (2022-24) will provide scientific data on the current situation of drug use in Pakistan. It includes a household survey and a high-risk drug use study covering major districts in each province. The broader goal of this nationwide practice is to introduce effective prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation programs in the country.

Historically, successive governments and society failed to curb drug smuggling and the use of narcotics during the Afghan war, and no proper writ of the law in former Erstwhile FATA played a role in the spread of this evil in our society. Currently, Pakistan’s Ministry of Narcotics Control in collaboration with the US Department of State, the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), and the UN Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) jointly working to curb the excessive use of drugs and access the scope of risk associated with drug abuse in the country, Whilst Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) along with other regional LEAs are actively combating drug cartels in AfPak region. Our country also has insufficient rehabilitation facilities for post-addiction treatment of drug users which made the worst situation in the society with thousands of young addicts living a miserable life on the streets and roads in the country.

There is an urgent need for a comprehensive approach to education, policy changes, global collaboration, public engagement, and early intervention by the authorities to effectively control drug abuse to promote a healthier life and conducive environment in our society.