Ex-army officer mysteriously murdered in Kandahar province

KANDAHAR (Khaama Press): A former government army officer in Kandahar province was mysteriously murdered.

According to sources, the individual is identified as Khalilullah Akhlaqi, and his body was discovered on Sunday, showing signs of stab wounds to the throat and body.

While the motives and perpetrators of the former officer’s murder are unclear, it is mentioned that Taliban forces had detained Khalilullah in the 10th district of Kandahar city.

The provincial administration office in Kandahar province attributes the murder of this former officer to personal enmities. It states that their forces transferred Khalilullah Akhlaqi to a hospital for treatment when he was injured.

Akhlaqi hailed from the Gereshk district of Kandahar province but resided in the Ainak Mine area, the province’s centre.

Meanwhile, this month alone, two other former military personnel were killed by unknown assailants in Takhar province.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reports that over the past two years, more than 200 former government military personnel have been extra-judicially killed, a claim disputed by the Taliban administration, which asserts that, as per the general amnesty declared, everyone is immune from prosecution.