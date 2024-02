F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad summons former DG NAB Shahzad Saleem for indictment in a defamation case filed by a complainant Tayyaba Gul.

Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Sohail Shaikh fixed March 11 as the date for indictment. The court summoned former DG NAB in personal capacity for the next hearing.

A copy of the challan was provided to the accused on behalf of the court. The court also directed former DG NAB to submit a surety bond of Rs30,000.