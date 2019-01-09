Sadiqabad: Gas pipeline catches fire after explosion

F.P. Report

SADIQABAD: A fire erupted in a gas pipeline after it exploded in the early hours of Wednesday, near Bhong area of Sadiqabad district of Punjab.

District Police Officer (DPO) told local news channel that no loss of life occurred in the incident. The officials of the Sui gas company has disconnected connection of the supply to prevent any further damage.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police had also arrived at the scene. Local authorities asked the residents of nearby localities to evacuate the area as precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident as intensity of flames was high.

Four fire brigade vehicles and water douser were called in to extinguish the fire.

In a deadly incident couple of years ago, a Sui gas employee was killed in gas pipeline explosion at Shahdadpur-Hala, Sanghar.