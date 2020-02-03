Ex-Kabul police chief hurt

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Former Kabul police chief was injured in an attack by unknown gunmen while he was on the way to his home, an official said. Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesperson to the Ministry of Interior said Mohammad Dawood Amini was attacked by unknown gunmen at around 08:00 PM while he was on the way to his home in Shah Shahid area of Kabul. Mohammad Dawood Amini has suffered injuries in his feet, Rahimi said.

The security authorities have started investigations about the incident, Rahimi added.

This comes as the security situation in the country is getting worse every day amid political uncertainties.

Attacks and armed robberies have reportedly been increased in the capital Kabul in the last few months. (Khaama Press)