Ex-Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar to join PML-Q

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar has decided to join Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), citing sources.



Sources said that Chaudhry Sarwar will reach Lahore from London tomorrow. The senior politician will hold a meeting with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and announce joining the political party.



Earlier, Sarwar was a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Punjab governor during former premier Imran Khan’s government. He was removed from governorship before the election of the Punjab chief minister (CM).

It was rumoured that Sarwar was removed from his position due to his contacts with the Aleem Khan faction.



In January, the politician told the foreign media that he is not greedy for power and he wanted to leave a legacy after joining PTI. He added that a democratic political party must exist in the country.

To a question, he said that he will always share his thoughts before whatever political party he joins. He added that he will definitely consider joining a political party if its manifesto is in line with his thoughts.