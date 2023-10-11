Exhibition of Women’s handicrafts held in Capital

KABUL (Tolo News) : Businesswomen in the capital have held an exhibition for the purpose of marketing their handicrafts.

These women want the authorities of the Islamic Emirate to provide them with opportunities in the trade sector and to organize exhibitions abroad.

“For eighteen years, I have been doing the same crafts, such as beadwork, leather embroidery, Afghani cloths,” said Awlia Muhraban, a businesswoman.

“This is to showcase the works of women who were less seen and did not have such a role,” said Zuhal Ataye, a businesswoman.

Visitors said they consider such exhibitions to be beneficial for the growth of the country’s business.

“I think that holding such exhibitions, on the one hand, makes the society more dynamic and empowers the women and men of the society, those who are entrepreneurs…,” said Jawed Ahmadi, a visitor.

“Our request from the Islamic Emirate is that everyone should support us in the field we are in so that we can build a good future for our dear Afghanistan,” said Shugofa Ayani, a visitor.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Culture said that they support businesswomen in the country.

“Our brothers and sisters and compatriots who work in the sector, we appreciate their work and support … them,” said Muhajir Farahi, deputy of the ministry.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate in the country, they have distributed work permits to more than a thousand women.