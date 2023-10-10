Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes

NEW DELHI (Agencies): India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday broke a world record for most sixes in the international cricket.

He achieved the title, which was previously held by West Indies’ Chris Gayle for 553 sixes in all formats of cricket, in a match against Afghanistan during ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 at Delhi stadium.

Sharma smashed 554 sixes in 473 innings while Gayle had achieved the feat for most sixes in 551 innings.

The Indian skipper is leading his side in pursuit of 272-run target set by Afghanistan in the World Cup match as he has so far made 95 off 61.