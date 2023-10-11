Fake morals of French leaders

The French government has recently announced a ban on pro-Palestinians demonstrations while citing concerns about public order in its country. The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told French Police that pro-Palestinian demonstrations must be prohibited because they are likely to generate disturbances to the public order, and any such protests will lead to arrests of the organizers and participants in all cases.

The Minister also called on the police to protect all locations visited by French Jews including synagogues and schools, so no foreigner could commit any act of anti-Semitism on French soil. Furthermore, the invaders will be immediately expelled out of France.

The violent conflict between heavily armed Israeli military and poorly equipped Palestinian freedom fighters have reached unprecedented heights, protests in support of both Israelis and Palestinians have been staged in major cities around the globe from Sydney to New York, while conflicting sloganeering and clashes have been reported between opposing factions in many nations. However, no loss of life or property had not been reported in such verbal exchanges so far.

Interestingly, following the issuance of the French Interior Ministry’s order on Thursday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in central Paris in defiance of a controversial ban to denounce Israeli atrocities and support Palestinians’ right to self determination, livelihood and civil freedoms.

Awfully, the far-right French Minister who himself was summoned by multiple courts on charges of misconduct with women and misbehaving with weak segments of the society, committed another felony by barring Muslims and people of conscience from holding pro-Palestinians demonstrations. Meanwhile, the radical leader did not forbid French Jews from collecting donations and assembling in support of Israel in almost all parts of France.

Historically, French leaders have always displayed prejudice with their Muslim populace, ranging from the scarf ban on Muslim women, to housing, employment together with the French government’s definition of extremism and course regarding Muslims’ beard, fasting and prayers, all actions and policies had been very narrow sighted, biased and politically motivated. In fact, the successors of Charles De Gualle and General Napoleon Bonaparte have now turned so wicked that in brutal support for anti-Semitism they weigh crusade against poor Muslims and commit anti-Islamism every other day.