Fascist Modi govt putting regional peace at stake: PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan said that fascist Modi government is putting the regional peace and security at stake to help realize their dream of Hindu Rashtra.

He was talking to a delegation of youth from various walks of life in Islamabad and said that Pakistan has always wanted peace and is still playing a role in this regard.

He said unjust occupation of Kashmir and amendment in citizenship law are embodiments of the completion of racist designs of India. The Prime Minister urged to present the case of oppressed Kashmiri people before the world through digital media.

Imran Khan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and federal government have decided to observe fifth of next month as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Prime Minister emphasized that strategy to effectively utilize digital media for highlighting true image of Pakistan at international level is need of the hour.

Imran Khan said the government started Ehsaas program and shelters for the poor people. He vowed to continue fighting against corruption and mafia till the end.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need to highlight tourism potential of Pakistan through digital media as Pakistan is blessed with some of the most scenic places on earth.