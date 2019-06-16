Fawad Ch criticizes Bilawal, Maryam meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday strongly criticized the meeting held between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Fawad Chaudhry took to the twitter and said that the leaders of poor masses got off from the private jet, travelled in bullet proof vehicle worth billions of rupees and reached kingdom worth billions of rupees.

The federal minister further said that the rich leaders of poor masses while sitting on designer furniture and being served with French water, talk about inflation and the condition of poor people.