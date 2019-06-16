Sindh Assembly has been declared as sub-jail: Firdous Shamim

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday said Sindh province is getting 31 per cent extra funds from the federal government.

Addressing a presser at the Insaf House Karachi, he said Sindh Assembly has been declared as Sub-Jail. “Sindh cabinet might start living there”, he taunted.

Shunning the impression of deduction in province’s funds by the federal government, Naqvi said Sindh province has been allocated 31 per cent extra funds from the federation.

Earlier, the provincial government had declared Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s chamber at the provincial legislature building a sub-jail to detain him.

The PPP leader, who is in judicial custody in an asset beyond means case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), will be kept in his chamber instead of prison for the time being.

The provincial assembly’s secretary confirmed that the chamber has been declared a sub-jail to detain the speaker.

It is noteworthy that the NAB has filed a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani for allegedly possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in an accountability court after an inquiry, which continued for three months and 10 days.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.