Fawad Chaudhry’s bail plea in graft case rejected

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) on Monday turned down the bail plea of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case.

Judge Nasir Javed heard the case and rejected Chaudhry’s bail plea.

The former federal minister has been facing charges in a case related to misappropriation in construction projects in Jhelum.

Chudhary’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry had filed bail plea for the former federal minister.

Chaudhry’s lawyer said the NAB had no authority to arrest anyone at the inquiry stage and the accused was arrested to settle the political scores.

On the other hand, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Usman Masood argued if a public servant abused his authority for benefits, a case must be registered against him.

The NAB prosecutor said Chaudhry adopted an illegal way to award contract to contractor and the provisions on him were not bailable.

Chaudhry was a minister and he made a deal with the contractor and mint money,he said, requesting that Chaudhry’s bail application should be dismissed.

The court rejected the bail plea after reserving the verdict on the bail for some time on Monday.