FBR collects more than 1 Trillion gross revenue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue creates history by collecting Rs.1021 Billion in December, 2023 and after adjusting refunds of Rs.38 billion issued during the month, reached net collection of Rs.984 billion. Targets for the month as well as for the first six months of the current financial year were also surpassed. Target for the first six months was Rs.4425 billion (as agreed with IMF), which was surpassed by 43 billion and recorded collection of Rs.4468 billion.

FBR in the corresponding six months of the previous year collected Rs.3428, thus registering an increase of more than 1 Trillion. This is despite the fact that refunds of Rs.230 billion have been issued against Rs.177 billion issued during corresponding period of the previous year and continuous import compression.

Contraction in imports continues to impede revenues collected at the import stage. In the past the revenue mix at the import stage and domestic taxes used to be 50:50. This has now changed to 36:64 and FBR has absorbed the entire impact of import compression through raising more revenues domestically. Ratio of direct and indirect taxes has also altered and the share of Direct Taxes has increased to 49% for the first 6 months.

However, in December alone the share of Direct taxes was recorded at 59%. This share also registered an increase of 41% in the first 6 months as compared to the corresponding period of previous year. Again, within Direct Taxes, FBR during the past two years, has reduced the share of withholding taxes from 70% to 55-58%. However, during December 2023, share of withholding taxes has been recorded as low as 40%.

It would not be out of place to mention, that, FBR collected 1 trillion as annual collection back in 2007-08. It took 50 years to achieve this milestone. Whereas, in a span of only 15 years, this feat has been accomplished in a single month; through untiring efforts, sheer dedication and hardwork of field formations and top brass of FBR.

Chairman FBR congratulates Member (Customs Operations), Member (IR- Operations) and their teams for achieving this unsurmountable task. He also thanks the taxpayers, without whose continuous support and correct declarations, this target could not have been accomplished.