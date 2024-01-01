FBR ‘completes’ framework for action against tax evaders

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed preparations for action against tax evaders.

According to FBR sources, within a few days, final notices will be issued to tax evaders, traders, and industrialists, who will also be sent notices. Their assets, and extravagant expenditures, do not match their tax data; some traders’ tax is only a few thousand while their annual income runs into billions.

Sources say that many have purchased multiple plots and are also running businesses outside, sometimes allowed to pay their taxes, they turn their black money white.

Lists of most traders and industrialists have been made, including Akbari, Shah Alam Market, Azam Cloth Market, Anarkali, Liberty Market Road, and Gulberg. Ferozepur Road, Model Town, and all other plazas are included.

FBR sources say that ten years’ data of traders has been collected, which will be presented, in the next phase, markets across Punjab are included, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, and all major cities.

FBR officials said they will neither tolerate any excesses nor will they collect extra taxes, legal demands have been met, the government is serious, and they have also approached the courts; the states will be ousted without hesitation.