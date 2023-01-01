Female students take lead in intermediate results

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Female students secured the top three positions in the Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II result of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi.

The BIEK on Friday announced the HSC-II results of pre-medical and pre-engineering groups.

Yusra Eijaz, a student of DHACSS Degree College secured the first position by securing 995 marks out of 1,100, followed by Metropolis Intermediate College for Girls’ student Quratul Ain who obtained 993 marks. Bahria College Karsaz student Afshan Aslam remained the third with a score of 992 in the pre-medical group.

According to details, a total of 27,000 students registered for examination of the pre-medical group, out of which 26,412 appeared as 13,832 passed the exams.

The passing percentage of the declared result came at 52.37% in the pre-medical group.

Out of the successful candidates, 1,510 secured A-1 grade, 3,428 A-Grade, 4,469 B-Grade, 3,276 C-Grade, 1,072 D-Grade and 46 students passed with E-Grade.

Pre-engineering result stats:

In the pre-engineering group, 25,308 candidates registered for examination, out of which 24,827 appeared from which 12,233 candidates passed the examination.

Mohammad Abdullah, student of Bahria College Karsaz, secured the first position in exam by securing 1,017 marks out of 1,100. Adamjee Government Science College student Ibadur Rehman was ranked second as he obtained 1,003 marks. PECHS Government College for Women student Fatima Salahuddin remained the third with 1,002 marks secured.

The passing percentage of the declared result in the pre-engineering group came at 49.27% for the HSC-II examination.

Out of the successful candidates, 869 secured A-1 grade, 2,133 A-Grade, 3,014 B-Grade, 3,924 C-Grade, 2,103 D-Grade and 148 students passed with E-Grade.