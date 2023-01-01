Females formerly attending school turn to tailoring

KABUL (TOLOnews): A number of female students have turned to tailoring training in the capital after the closure of schools and universities.

Some of these female students once again called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools and universities closed to female students above grade six.

In a tailoring workshop in a corner of the capital, some female students are busy with sewing training in a workshop, and they believe that the purpose of working in these workshops is to avoid mental illness.

“We want the Islamic Emirate to open schools and universities to girls so that they can study like boys, and we should continue our studies,” said Maryam, a student.

“Because we couldn’t continue our studies due to the closure of the universities, we came here because of unemployment and preventing mental problems,” said Zahrah, a student.

Atifa was in the 11th grade in school, and she said that after the closure of schools, she lost all her dreams.

“I was in grade 11th and since the gates of schools and universities were closed by the Islamic Emirate, a sewing workshop was established. I came here to learn sewing. I am very happy to learn to sew,” said Atifa.

Meanwhile, the officials of this workshop said that more than forty female students are engaged in sewing training in this workshop at different times.

“About forty to fifty female students are trained in the sewing department. We have three terms in this workshop that are three months, six months, and nine months and the purpose of creating this workshop is to provide work and training of tailoring for female students who have been deprived of education,” said Lina, head of the workshop.

“Most of our students are female students that don’t have any activity after the closure of schools and universities, and they are learning sewing in a practical and theoretical way here,” said Yasin, a teacher in the workshop.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that after the takeover of the Islamic Emirate in the country, the interest of women to work in handicrafts sectors has increased.

“The interest of women has increased in the sewing and handicraft sector. If we give unofficial statistics, there may be more than 45,000 women working in this sector throughout Afghanistan,” said Salma Yosifzai, CEO of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.