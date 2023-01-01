Nearly 12,000 criminal trials held in past year: Ministry

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Interior said that nearly 12,000 criminal trials were held throughout the country last year (solar year), and more than 16,000 people have been arrested.

Abdul Matin Qani, the Ministry of Interior’s spokesperson, noted that the number of crimes has significantly decreased nationwide.

“In the past 1401 solar year, 11,800 crimes have been committed, and 16,600 criminals have been arrested in this regard. Throughout the country, the amount of criminal events has decreased significantly compared to previous years,” Qani added.

However, some residents of Kabul said that there are still criminal events in the country, and they asked the authorities to work to prevent these events.

“Thieves in the Nowabad area stole my son’s phone. The police previously told him that they would detain the thief, but as of now nothing is known about what happened to him,” said a resident of Kabul.

“The level of criminal offenses has dropped by 70% compared to previous years, because no one commits theft and other crimes,” said Nasir Ahmad, another resident of Kabul.

Some military experts urged the current government to identify and eliminate the primary causes of crime in the country.

“Professionals should be recruited to the police because they can bring the best order and if the police are weak, crime will rise in Kabul,” said Asadullah Nadim, a military expert.

“I hope that the current Afghan government will provide work opportunities for the people because this is the best way to reduce the level of criminal offenses in the country,” said Sarwar Niazi, another military expert.

According to experts, poverty is a contributing factor to the rise in criminal offenses, and as poverty is reduced, so will crime.