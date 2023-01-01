FFC wins best corporate, sustainability report award

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited once again secured top ranking in the ‘Best Corporate and Sustainability Reports for the Year – 2022’ maintaining its traditional corporate excellence.

First position in Best Overall Corporate Report Award for the 15th time

First position in Best Corporate Report in the Chemical Sector Award for the 19th timeJoint First position in Best Sustainability Report Award for the 7th time

It is testament to Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited’s good governance practices, integrated thinking and transparent reporting of both financial and non-financial information.

The awards were announced by a joint committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) at the Ceremony held at ICAP, Karachi on 12th October, 2023.

Syed Imran Rizvi and Syed Mustafa Haider, represented FFC at the event and received the awards.