FIA take actions against culprit rather than property’s owner: PHC observed

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Sahibzada Asad Ullah ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to deseal City Market Chowk-e-Yadgar while observed that law enforcers should took actions against every individual involved in outlawed activities rather than nominating property’s owner.

The counsel Danyal Chamkani Advocate informed PHC that FIA has sealed City, Faiz, Hafeez and Azad markets on the ground that 19 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered at Faiz market, 11 FIRs booked in Hafeez market, five in City market and six FIRs were registered in Azad market for alleged illegal business.

The counsel Danyal Chamkani Advocate argued that FIA has issued notice to Wakeel Khan owner of City Market while added that notice stated that he owner is providing protection to illegal activities. The notice added that the illegal activities are causing damages economy and national exchequer.

FIA has sealed City market along three markets on the above stated grounds on 11 December which was challenged before Peshawar High Court, the counsel argued.

Sub inspector FIA Mumtaz Shah appeared before court while PHC observed that owner has nothing to do with tenants and added that if anyone found guilty in outlawed activities law enforcement agencies should lodged separate FIR on each illegal act.

The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Sahibzada Asad Ullah ordered to de-seal city market Chowk-e-Yadgar and observed that FIA should lodge FIRs on each offense made by tenant rather property’s owner.