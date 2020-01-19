Firdous says negative propaganda being made regarding flour prices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said some elements have continued negative propaganda regarding flour prices and supplies.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference in Sialkot today, said she has been given the task to deal with the matter related to the artificial crisis of flour in Punjab. She was of the view that it is necessary to stop negative propaganda. Sindh government has not purchased wheat on time.

“It is the federal government’s responsibility to provide food across the country. Sindh government showed negligence over wheat supplies despite the federal government took the decision to provide 400,000 tons of wheat to Sindh out of which the province took 100,000 tons so far. It is the failure of Sindh authorities to supply wheat to its flour mills.

“Over directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a fast track mechanism is being introduced and a helpline is established against the artificial crisis of flour. Moreover, strict action against responsible persons who are increasing prices is needed. We will reduce flour prices through sale points and Punjab government also initiated crackdowns against the selling of flour on increased rates.”

The federal government is providing subsidy on flour to 815 mills, whereas, the owners are needed to stop selling of flour on increased rates, said Awan, adding that action will be taken over selling 20-kilogram flour sack for more than Rs805.

“PM Imran Khan has said to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers,” said the special assistant.

“Some elements are giving a false impression that the present government would not complete its term. I am giving them a clear message that the current government and its coalition partners will complete its five-year tenure. The government and its coalition partners are on the same page for the prosperity and development of the nationals.”

“Government is in talks with coalition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and we will give good news soon. The implementation of PM’s Rs162 billion package for Karachi has commenced.”

“Punjab citizens had previously experienced political actors in the face of rulers. Those targeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are indirectly targeting PM Imran Khan. Punjab government is working efficiently for providing relief to its citizens. CM Buzdar and its team will complete its 5-year term.”

Commenting over the national economy, Awan said that the past government were responsible for artificially controlling the US dollar rates. The present government has prevented the national economy from bankruptcy.