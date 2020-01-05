Firdous urges world to honour promise on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday urged the United Nations and the international community to honour their promise of granting the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

In a series of tweets to mark Right to Self-determination Day of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, she said 71 years have gone by since the UN Security Council passed a resolution giving the oppressed Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Ms Awan said the persistence, courage, and sacrifice with which the Kashmiris are sticking to their right is a testimony to the fact that they will succeed in and the enemy will fail.

“On this day, we gave our brave Kashmiris a message that we are with them in their struggle for their right to self-determination,” she said, adding the entire country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing by them.

“We will continue supporting Kashmiris politically, morally and diplomatically,” she assured.